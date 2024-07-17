England FA willing to wait till 2025 to appoint Guardiola as manager: Report

New Delhi, July 17 (IANS) Over the past two decades Pep Guardiola has cemented his legacy as a ‘serial winner.’ The Spanish head coach has conquered club football with highly successful stints at FC Barcelona, FC Bayern Munich and Manchester City.

According to a report by English outlet The Independent, the English Football Association (FA) may be eyeing a move for Guardiola, who is under contract at Manchester City till the end of the 2024/25 season. With his future uncertain at the Club, the Three Lions would love to appoint a manager of his caliber even if they have to wait for a year.

Although the FA would have preferred to hand the reins of the men's national team as soon as possible giving the new head coach time to get set before focusing on the 2026 FIFA World Cup but if an agreement with Guardiola’s camp can be made, they would have to appoint an interim manager until the end of his commitment with City.

Whoever replaces Southgate will have a mammoth job on his hands as England may have never been hungrier for an International trophy. The team recently lost their second consecutive European Championship final and have not won a major international trophy since the 1966 World Cup.

Although it was initially reported that Guardiola will leave City after his current contract runs out but a recent report suggested that the head coach held a meeting with the group and had positive talks which may see him extend his contract.

Alongside Guardiola, Eddie Howe, Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter are the other names being discussed in their search for the next manager.

