Emergency declared in Russia's Lipetsk district following explosions

Moscow, Aug 9 (IANS) Russia's Lipetsk Municipal District declared a state of emergency on Friday following the detonation of explosive objects in the aftermath of a Ukrainian drone attack.

Lipetsk Governor Igor Artamonov announced the evacuation of four local communities via his Telegram channel to ensure public safety, Xinhua news agency reported.

"To eliminate the consequences of the detonation of explosive objects, a state of emergency is being introduced on the territory of the Lipetsk Municipal District. To ensure the safety of residents, it was decided to evacuate the settlements: Koptsevy Khutor, Fedorovka, Yakovlevka, Tynkovka," Artamonov said.

The recent drone attack on Lipetsk, a city situated approximately 370 kilometres south of Moscow, triggered significant explosions in civilian structures.

The debris from the Ukrainian drone attack has caused damage to an energy infrastructure facility, resulting in power supply disruptions in the region.

Artamonov called on the residents to observe the instructions from emergency services personnel during the evacuation process. "Temporary accommodation and transport arrangements are being made to assist those affected," he said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.