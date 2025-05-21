Elle Fanning joins ‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’

Los Angeles, May 21 (IANS) Hollywood actress Elle Fanning has been signed for ‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’. She will be seen in the role of Effie Trinket.

The series is an adaptation of the bestselling book by Suzanne Collins. Fanning joins previously announced cast members Joseph Zada as Haymitch Abernathy, Whitney Peak as Lenore Dove Baird, Mckenna Grace as Maysilee Donner, Jesse Plemons as Plutarch Heavensbee, Maya Hawke as Wiress, Kelvin Harrison Jr. as Beetee, Lili Taylor as Mags, Ben Wang as Wyatt and Ralph Fiennes as President Snow, reports ‘Variety’.

MollyMcCann will also appear as Louella, while Iona Bell will portray her Capitol-assigned lookalike Lou Lou.

As per ‘Variety’, Effie, who was portrayed by Elizabeth Banks in the original four ‘Hunger Games’ films, enters ‘Sunrise’ as stylist to District 12 Tribute Haymitch Abernathy in the leadup to the 50th Hunger Games.

Fanning most recently starred in the Oscar-nominated film ‘A Complete Unknown’. She will next be seen in Joachim Trier’s ‘Sentimental Value’, which premiered in Cannes. Other upcoming projects include the Apple TV+ series ‘Margo’s Got Money Troubles’ for David E. Kelley and Apple TV+, and 20th Century’s ‘Predator: Badlands’, in theaters this fall.

From the moment Suzanne released the book, one question echoed from fans around the world: Who will play Effie? Elizabeth Banks made her iconic, so who could honor that legacy while bringing us back to Effie’s early, most formative days? For us, there was only one answer”, says Lionsgate Motion Picture Group co-president Erin Westerman.

“Elle Fanning’s career has been transcendent. She has a rare presence, warm, sparkling and layered with extraordinary depth. She was the undeniable fan favorite from the start, and we’re honored she answered the call. The odds, it turns out, were in our favour”, they added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.