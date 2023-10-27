Elephant's tail cut off; K’taka forest dept launches hunt for accused

Bengaluru, Oct 27 (IANS) In a shocking incident, miscreants attacked an elephant and severed its tail in Sakrebyle Elephant Camp in Shivamogga district of Karnataka, sources said on Friday.

A hunt for the accused has been launched.

The accused had attacked an 18-month pregnant elephant called Bhanumati.

After giving her a bath at the Tunga river, the staff had left her to graze on the camp's premises.

The staff noticed blood splattered on the ground and they rushed to the elephant only to see that the tail had been cut off. It is suspected that the accused had hit the elephant with a sharp edged weapon with full force.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Wildlife Division Prasanna Krishna Patagar said that the tail of the elephant was cut by half an inch.

The severed part was stitched back and treatment administered. "Bhanumati is healthy and recovered and there is no problem. I have ordered an inquiry to find out who had done this," he stated.

According to sources, the incident had taken place last week but came to light lately.

The Sakrebyle Elephant Camp is a forest camp for captive elephants in Karnataka.

Situated at a distance of 14 km from Shivamogga, it is considered to be the best camp for training elephants in the state.

The camp, maintained by the Karnataka Forest Department, attracts wildlife enthusiasts and tourists alike. It is one of those ecotourism centres in Karnataka that offers general people an opportunity to look at the huge tuskers from close quarters.

