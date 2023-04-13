'Eknath Shinde cried, feared arrest if he didn't join BJP', claims Aditya Thackeray

Mumbai, April 13 (IANS) Dropping a new political bomb, Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA and ex-minister Aditya Thackeray has claimed that before his revolt in June 2022, current Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had reportedly "cried and apprehended arrest by central probe agencies".

"Shinde had come to our home (Matoshri) before the rebellion... he cried saying he would land in jail if he didn't go with the Bharatiya Janata Party," claimed Thackeray Jr, speaking to a private television channel.

He declared that Shinde and the 40 MLAs quit the original Shiv Sena "only to save their seats and for money... there was no other reason for them to quit", as a fresh political row erupted.

Endorsing the party leader, Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said Shinde was "under the radar of the central agencies" and more than half the legislators were under the pressures of action by CBI, ED or ITD, compelling them to rebel, and the Maha Vikas Aghadi government was toppled in nine months.

"We talked to them, attempted to convince them to fight as we are Balasaheb Thackeray's Shiv Sainiks, but they did not listen and caved in under the pressures. Now a similar attempt is being made with the Nationalist Congress Party MLAs to break them," said Raut.

The Sena (UBT) MP's reference was ostensibly to certain speculation that NCP's Leader of Opposition (Assembly) Ajit Pawar was allegedly "on way to BJP", but Pawar himself rubbished the contentions.

Leader of Opposition (Council) Ambadas Danve also supported Aditya Thackeray, while Deputy Leader Sushma Andhare said its clear that CBI-ED-ITD were misused to bring down the MVA government.

Union Minister Narayan Rane dismissed Aditya Thackeray's comments as "childish" and declined to comment on his contentions, questioning Thackeray Jr' locus standi.

"When did he (Shinde) cry, where and why... He brought the Shiv Sena to us...the BJP is allied with the real Balasaheb Thackeray's party," Rane countered.

Denying Aditya Thackeray's assertions that Shinde had "shed tears", other leaders of the ruling alliance Shiv Sena like Sanjay Shirsat said that he (Shinde) had gone to Matoshri to discuss and resolve their problems with Thackeray on various issues.

The MVA allies Congress-Nationalist Congress Party have not yet reacted to Thackeray Jr's sensational claims.

