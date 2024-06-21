Eighth edition of Adani Ahmedabad Marathon to be held on November 24

Ahmedabad, June 21 (IANS) In an absolute celebration of sports, Gujarat Giants’ cricketers and kabaddi players changed track to athletics as Adani Sportsline announced the 8th edition of the Adani Ahmedabad Marathon. One of the most awaited events in Ahmedabad, the marathon is scheduled for November 24. This year’s marathon will start and finish at the Sabarmati Riverfront Sports Park, managed and operated by Adani Sportsline.

To kick off the journey and preparations for the marathon, Lt. Col. Surendaran J. from the Army, Sanjay Adesara, CBO of Adani Sportsline, Gujarat Giants cricketers Tanuja Kanwar and Kashvee Gautam, Gujarat Giants kabaddi player Parteek Dahiya, Head Coach Ram Mehar Singh, and Assistant Coach Sundaram took part in a race at the Adani Sportsline Sabarmati Riverfront Sports Park.

It was flagged off by children from the Adani Sportsline Academy at Sabarmati Riverfront Sports Park. The runners were cheered on by young athletes from the Adani Sportsline academies. After the race, the players spent time with academy students, offering them tips for improvement.

On November 24, the scenario will be very different as the participating categories are the full marathon (42.195 km), the half marathon (21.097 km), the 10 km run, and the 5 km run. The Adani Ahmedabad Marathon, certified by the Association of International Marathons and Distance Races, had a change of course for the first time in 2023, and this will be the second edition on this picturesque track. Spread across the city, the track covers iconic locations such as the Atal Bridge, Gandhi Ashram, and Ellis Bridge.

The marathon presents everyone a chance to not only win a medal but also donate to the welfare of India’s armed forces. On the sidelines of the marathon, the Army will put up a show of strength to inspire the youth to join the forces.

The marathon, which has seen registrations increase every year, promotes not only a healthy lifestyle but also drives a vision aimed at elevating the lives of the people.

“We are thrilled to present the eighth edition of the Adani Ahmedabad Marathon. Over the years, it has carved out a special place on the calendar and in the hearts of Ahmedabad’s residents, embodying grit, teamwork, and determination. The visible enthusiasm and commitment towards supporting the marathon and standing with our nation’s armed forces are truly inspiring. This passion, along with the growing participation from other states, fuels our drive to make the marathon bigger and better every year,” said Pranav Adani, Director of Adani Enterprises.

The marathon, an initiative of the Adani Group, is an expression of solidarity towards the bravehearts of India’s armed forces. The marathon took its inaugural stride in November 2017 and completed its fifth lap in November 2021. It has earned runners’ affection for offering one of the most picturesque routes in the world. The race categories include a full marathon, half marathon, 10 km run, and 5 km run.

The races, which attracted nearly 20,000 participants in the first two editions, saw over 17,000 participants in the third and fourth editions. Post-Covid, the Ahmedabad Marathon was the first to organise a physical event by devising time-slot-based systems that permitted over 8,000 runners to participate in 2021 over two days while adhering to COVID-19 norms.

In 2022, the Ahmedabad Marathon made it to the ‘Global Marathon Event List - AIMS World Running’, Ahmedabad’s only run to be featured on this global list. In 2023, more than 22,500 participants joined the #Run4OurSoldiers event in solidarity with our armed forces.

The "#Run4OurSoldiers" campaign is its distinguishing feature. It presents a unique opportunity for participants to pay tribute to our soldiers. More than 2,500 defense personnel participated in the run last year. A major portion of the proceeds goes to the welfare of the armed forces.

