Egypt calls for reforming global financial system

Cairo, Sep 13 (IANS) Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi called for reforming the global financial system's structure and boosting the engagement of developing countries in economic decision-making mechanisms.

On Thursday, he appealed in a virtual speech at the UN event "Global Call on the Summit of the Future," Xinhua news agency reported.

The event comes amid an increasing international crisis, both politically and economically, he said, stressing the serious escalation in the Middle East in particular.

Sisi deemed it a priority to strengthen the role of the United Nations in international economic governance, which will significantly contribute to facilitating the Global South's access to essential funding.

While addressing food security challenges, he called for enhancing efforts to eradicate poverty and hunger globally.

"International cooperation to secure universal access to water and to uphold international law in the management of cross-border rivers is necessary to ensure harmony among the concerned countries and prevent any harm to any country," said Sisi.

