West Bengal WBJEE 2025 Result Date, Rank Card Link & Details

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) is expected to announce the WBJEE Result 2025 date soon on its official portal — wbjeeb.nic.in/wbjee. Once released, candidates who appeared for the entrance exam will be able to check their WBJEE 2025 results by logging in with their application number and password.

The results will be available online in the form of a rank card, which includes the candidate’s score and rank secured in the entrance exam. Candidates are advised to download and save their WBJEE 2025 rank card for future admission procedures.

WBJEE 2025 Exam Highlights

Exam Date: April 27, 2025

Mode: Offline

Shifts:

Shift 1: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Shift 2: 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM

WBJEE Result 2025: How to Check

Follow these steps to check and download your WBJEE 2025 results:

Visit the official WBJEE website: wbjeeb.nic.in

Click on the ‘WBJEE 2025 Result’ link on the homepage

Enter your application number and date of birth/password

View your WBJEE rank card

Download and print a copy for reference

Error in WBJEE Result? Here’s What to Do

In case of discrepancies in the scorecard, candidates must immediately contact WBJEEB authorities through the helpline provided on the official website.

Direct Result Link

A direct link to access the WBJEE Result 2025 will be updated here as soon as the results are declared.

Stay tuned for the latest updates on WBJEE 2025 counselling, rank list, and admission process.