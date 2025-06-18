West Bengal UG Admission 2025: Key Dates, Eligibility, and How to Apply

The Department of Higher Education, West Bengal, has officially launched the Undergraduate Centralised Admission Portal (WBCAP) 2025 today, June 18 at 2 PM, for UG admissions. Eligible candidates can now register and submit their application forms online at wbcap.in without paying any application fee. The last date to apply is July 1, 2025.

Key Dates to Remember:

Application Window: June 18 to July 1, 2025

Merit List & Seat Allocation (Round 1): July 5, 2025

Online Admission Against Allotted Seats: July 5 to 12, 2025

Upgrade Round Seat Allotment: July 17, 2025

Who is Eligible?

Students who have passed the Higher Secondary or equivalent examination from a recognised board/council can apply. However, specific eligibility criteria based on the year of passing may apply as per university norms.

How to Apply for WBCAP UG 2025?

Visit the official website – wbcap.in

Click on ‘WBCAP UG 2025 Registration’

Select ‘Register Now’

Fill in personal and academic details

Upload required documents

Submit the form (no fee required)

Download and print a copy for future reference

No Need for Multiple Applications

Candidates do not need to apply separately to individual colleges. A single registration on the WBCAP portal is enough. Once the online admission is confirmed, students will need to report to the allotted college for physical verification.

Course & College Selection

After registering, candidates can explore available options using the ‘Search’ tab on the portal. This allows them to choose their preferred course and college/institute from a list of available options.