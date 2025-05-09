West Bengal JEE 2025 Answer Key Out: Raise Objections by May 11

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has published the WBJEE 2025 provisional answer key. Candidates who gave the exam on April 27 can now check the model answer and object if there is a mistake. The period to challenge the answer key remains open until May 11, 11:59 pm.

How to Check the WBJEE 2025 Answer Key

To view the answer key, students must perform the following:

Go to the official WBJEE website – wbjeeb.nic.in

Click on 'Model Answer Key – View and Challenge for WBJEE-2025'

Enter your application number, password, and security pin

Click 'Sign in'

View or download your answer key

Challenging the Answer Key

If the students have any differences of opinion in the answer key, they can submit objections by choosing the questions and paying Rs 500 per question. The payment may be made via net banking, debit card, credit card, or UPI. One should keep in mind that the payment is not refundable, and the review by WBJEEB will be final and binding.

Important Points to Remember

Students can challenge several questions, but not more than once.

No challenges will be accepted if the payment fails.

The revised answer key will be conclusive after the inspection, and no further appeals will be entertained.

WBJEE 2025 ranks and scores will be computed based on the final answer key alone.

The WBJEE 2025 test was held in two sessions – morning (11 am to 1 pm) and afternoon (2 pm to 4 pm) – and thousands of students who aspire to pursue engineering wrote the state-level paper. After considering all the objections, the board will release the final key of answers, which will be utilized to compute the scores and ranks of the students.

