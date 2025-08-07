WBJEE 2025 Result: Check Date, Time, and How to Download Scorecard

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) is expected to announce the WBJEE 2025 results today, August 7, on its official website – wbjeeb.nic.in. However, several media reports now suggest that the declaration may be postponed, creating confusion among thousands of aspiring candidates.

While no official confirmation has been issued by the board, The Indian Express has reached out to WBJEEB for clarification. Candidates are advised to stay tuned to the official portal for updates.

Why the Delay in the WBJEE 2025 Result?

The WBJEE 2025 exam was conducted on April 27, and under normal circumstances, results are typically released within 5 to 6 weeks. However, this year, the declaration has been delayed by over three months due to ongoing legal proceedings involving the revised list of OBC sub-castes in West Bengal.

At a press conference, WBJEEB Chairperson Sonali Chakraborty Banerjee stated,

“The examinations were held on April 27. By June 5, the results would have been announced, and steps were taken. But due to the OBC matter, it could not be announced.”

WBJEE 2025: Timeline So Far

Exam Date: April 27, 2025

Answer Key Release: May 9, 2025

Objection Window: May 9 to May 11, 2025

The result is now pending due to administrative delays tied to caste-based reservation policies.

When Will the WBJEE 2025 Result Be Declared?

Though today (August 7) was widely speculated as the result date, no official time has been announced. Looking at previous trends:

WBJEE 2024: Held on April 26, result announced at 3 PM on June 6

WBJEE 2023: Held on April 30, result announced on May 26

WBJEE 2022: Held on April 30, result announced on June 17

Based on this, candidates can expect the result to be published in the afternoon or early evening, if it is declared today.

WBJEE 2025: How to Check Result Online

Once released, candidates can follow these steps to access their scores:

Visit the official website: wbjeeb.nic.in

Click on the WBJEE 2025 Result link on the homepage.

Enter your hall ticket number or admit card number.

Click on the ‘Get Result’ button.

Your result will appear on the screen.

Download and save the scorecard for future admission procedures.

About WBJEE

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) is a state-level entrance test for admission into undergraduate courses in engineering, pharmacy, and architecture across government and private institutions in West Bengal.