WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2025 declared: Check WB 10th Result at wbresults.nic.in

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has declared the Madhyamik Result, 10th Results2025 on May 2, 2025. Students can now check their scores on various websites, including wbresults.nic.in, wbbse.wb.gov.in.

How to Check WB Madhyamik Result 2025

To check your WB Madhyamik Result 2025, follow these steps:

Visit the WBBSE website at wbresults.nic.in or wbbse.wb.gov.in.

or wbbse.wb.gov.in. Click on the link for Madhyamik Result 2025.

Enter your roll number and date of birth to log in.

Your WB Madhyamik Result 2025 will be displayed on the screen.

Result Check through SMS

Students also check their WB Madhyamik Result 2025 through SMS by sending an SMS in the format "WB 10 " to 56070 or 56263.

WB Madhyamik Marksheet 2025 Collection

The West Bengal Board has organized sub-division-wise camp offices for the distribution of WB 10th Marksheet 2025 and certificates. Schools can take their mark sheets and pass certificates from their respective camp offices from 10 am on May 2, 2025.

Collection Centers

A few of the collection centers are:

Bolpur: Bolpur Vivekananda Vidyapith

Rampurhat: Rampurhat Dr S M Vidyayatan

Chandannagar: Chandernagore Kanailal Vidy Amandir (French Sec)

Murshidabad: Berhampore Maharani Kasiswari Girls High School

Conclusion

The WB Madhyamik Result 2025 is announced, and students can view their scores online or through SMS. The West Bengal Board has also established collection centers for certificates and mark sheets. Students should verify their results and pick up their mark sheets from their individual schools or collection centers.