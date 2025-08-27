UPSSSC PET 2025: Exam City Slip Out Now, Step-by-Step Guide to Download

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the exam city intimation slips for the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2025. Candidates appearing for the exam can now check the city allotted to them before the admit cards are officially issued. This step gives aspirants time to make travel arrangements well in advance of the exam days.

The UPSSSC PET 2025 is scheduled to be held on September 6 and 7 in two shifts each day. The morning session will run from 10 am to 12 pm, while the afternoon session will take place from 3 pm to 5 pm. Lakhs of aspirants are expected to appear for this important test, which serves as the qualifying examination for recruitment to various Group B and C posts in the state.

How to Download the UPSSSC PET 2025 Exam City Intimation Slip

Visit the official website of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in

Click on the link for PET 2025 Exam City Intimation on the homepage

Enter your registration number, date of birth, and the security code displayed

Your exam city intimation slip will appear on the screen

Download and take a printout for future reference

The intimation slip contains details of the city where the candidate’s examination centre has been allotted. However, the exact exam venue and centre address will only be mentioned on the official admit card.

The admit cards are expected to be released in the last week of August. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official UPSSSC website for updates and ensure they download both the intimation slip and admit card once available.

With the PET exam just days away, aspirants should not only focus on revision but also plan their travel and stay in advance if their centres are in other cities.