UNIRAJ B.Ed Result 2025 Declared: Check Part I and II Scores at result.uniraj.ac.in

Rajasthan University has declared the 2025 results for B.Ed Part I and Part II examinations. Candidates who appeared for the exams can now access their scorecards on the official portal result.uniraj.ac.in.

The B.Ed Part I exams were held from July 2 to July 11 in the morning sessions, while the Part II exams were conducted from July 4 to July 14 in afternoon and evening slots. The university has stated that the process was completed smoothly across all centres in Rajasthan.

In addition to the B.Ed results, the university has also released results for other courses including M.A, M.Sc, B.Com, and MBA. Students are advised to download their scorecards at the earliest and keep them safely for admission, verification, or employment purposes.

How to check UNIRAJ B.Ed Result 2025

Visit the official Rajasthan University result portal at result.uniraj.ac.in

On the homepage, select the B.Ed Part I or B.Ed Part II link as per your exam

Enter your roll number and the required credentials in the given fields

Click on submit to view your result on the screen

Download the scorecard and take a printout for future use

The announcement brings relief to aspiring educators across the state who were eagerly awaiting their results. With this declaration, students can now move forward with academic planning, higher studies, or employment opportunities in the education sector.