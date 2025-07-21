UGC NET June 2025 Results Out at ugcnet.nta.ac.in: Scorecard Download Direct Link Here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the results of the UGC NET June 2025 exam today, July 21. Candidates can now check their results and download the scorecard from the official website: ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

The exam was held between June 25 and June 29, 2025, in 10 computer-based shifts across 285 cities. It covered 85 subjects. Out of 10.19 lakh registered candidates, around 7.51 lakh appeared for the test.

The UGC NET exam determines eligibility for the post of Assistant Professor, the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), and PhD admissions.

Key Highlights:

Registered Candidates: 10,19,751

Women: 5,90,897

Men: 4,28,653

Third gender: 201

Appeared Candidates: 7,51,907

Women: 4,46,689

Men: 3,05,182

Third gender: 36

Attendance Rate: ~74%

Result Breakdown:

Qualified for JRF and Assistant Professor: 5,289 candidates

Qualified for Assistant Professor only: 54,885 candidates

Qualified for PhD admission only: 1,28,179 candidates

The result process included a challenge window for answer key objections from July 6 to July 8. Subject experts reviewed all the objections before releasing the final results.

Candidates should note that document and eligibility verification will be carried out later by the concerned universities or institutions. NTA clarified that verifying the correctness of all documents is the candidate’s responsibility.

Direct link to download scorecard: ugcnetjun2025.ntaonline.in/scorecard/index