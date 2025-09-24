UAE Schools Winter Holidays 2025-2026: Full Dates and Schedule

The UAE Ministry of Education has announced the winter holiday schedule for schools across the Emirates for the 2025-2026 academic year. Families can now plan vacations well in advance without affecting students’ studies. Schools following the Asian curriculum will observe holidays in April, while those following international curricula will begin their academic year in September.

Extended Winter Break This Year

The first term will conclude with a four-week winter holiday, an extension from the previous three-week schedule. The 2025-2026 winter break will start on December 8, 2025, and continue until January 4, 2026, with classes resuming on January 5, 2026. This longer break is designed to give students more time to rest and spend with their families.

While family time is important, the Ministry of Education advises that holidays should be taken only during the official breaks, except in emergency situations. Parents are encouraged to plan in advance to book travel tickets accordingly.

Planning and Communication is Key

“Early planning of holidays ensures students remain on track academically while enjoying quality family time,” said David Williams, Principal of Regent International School. Schools are also emphasizing clear communication with parents regarding leave dates to maintain a balance between study and rest.

Exams and Special Sessions During Holidays

Not all grades will have a full break during the holiday period. Senior students will continue attending sessions to prepare for exams. The main Summative Exam for Grades 2–12 will begin in October 2025, with exam dates and syllabi shared with parents well in advance.

Additionally, extra sessions have been arranged for Grades 10 and 12 to support board exam preparation. First pre-board exams for these grades are scheduled for late November to early December 2025, ensuring students are fully prepared before the holidays. This was confirmed by Deepika Thapar Singh, CEO-Principal of Credons High School.