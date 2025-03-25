Top Entrance Exams to Take After Intermediate

For students completing their intermediate studies, choosing the right career path is crucial. To help with this, here are some of the major entrance exams and courses that can guide your future.

Key Entrance Exams to Consider:

JEE Main & Advanced: Essential for engineering courses in top institutions like IITs, NITs, and IIITs.

NEET UG: Required for admission to medical, dental, and AYUSH courses across India.

EAPCET (AP & TS): A state-level exam for engineering, agriculture, and pharmacy courses in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

BITSAT: For admission to engineering courses at BITS Pilani, Goa, and Hyderabad campuses.

NATA: For admission to architecture courses in various colleges.

CLAT UG: For 5-year integrated LLB courses in National Law Universities.

CUET UG: For admission to degree courses in leading universities.

NIFT & FDDI AIST: For a career in fashion technology and design.

NCET: For 4-year integrated B.Ed courses.

NCHM JEE: For Hotel Management courses.

These exams help students explore various career options and find the right path in their chosen field. Make sure to research each one and choose wisely based on your interests and strengths.