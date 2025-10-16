Top 10 Countries with Most Public Holidays: India Ranks No 1 Worldwide

Across the globe, work–life balance has become a defining feature of national culture — and some countries know exactly how to strike that balance. From cultural celebrations to religious festivals, these nations ensure that life outside of work is just as cherished as time spent on the job. According to a report published by World Reviewer, India, Nepal, and Iran lead the world in the number of official public holidays.

Here’s a look at the 10 countries that enjoy the most holidays worldwide:

1. India – 42 Public Holidays

India tops the global chart with a remarkable 42 public holidays. The country’s vast cultural and religious diversity contributes to its extensive list — from Republic Day and Independence Day to major religious celebrations like Diwali, Eid, and Christmas. Each state also observes additional regional holidays, making India the ultimate destination for festive variety.

2. Nepal – 35 Public Holidays

Nepal ranks second with 35 official holidays. The country’s unique blend of cultural calendars — Nepal Sambat and Vikram Samvat — adds to its long list of celebrations. Prominent festivals such as Vijaya Dashami and Tihar light up the nation, while several others vary by region and community.

3. Iran – 26 Public Holidays

Iran’s holiday schedule reflects its deep connection to the Islamic calendar. Festivals like Nowruz (Persian New Year) and numerous religious commemorations mark the year. Since many of these holidays follow lunar and solar Hijri calendars, their Gregorian dates shift annually, keeping the calendar dynamic.

4. Myanmar – 26 Public Holidays

Myanmar shares the same number of holidays as Iran. The country celebrates major Buddhist festivals, including Thingyan (the New Year Water Festival) and various full-moon observances. With many holidays tied to the lunar calendar, annual shifts often result in extended festive breaks.

5. Sri Lanka – 25 Public Holidays

Sri Lanka’s 25 holidays blend religious and civic celebrations. Major festivals such as Deepavali, Eid, and Christmas are observed across the island, offering frequent short breaks throughout the year.

6. Malaysia – 24 Public Holidays

Malaysia’s public holidays vary by state, depending on local traditions and royal birthdays. In addition to national holidays, each state celebrates its own festivals, meaning residents may enjoy even more than the official 24 holidays in certain regions.

7. Fiji – 23 Public Holidays

Fiji’s holiday calendar highlights its multicultural spirit. The island nation observes Christian, Hindu, and Muslim festivals alike, alongside seasonal events that promote family gatherings and tourism across the islands.

8. Bangladesh – 22 Public Holidays

Bangladesh combines Islamic, national, and minority-religion holidays, amounting to 22 official days off. Movable Islamic holidays such as Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha often result in multi-day breaks, with dates shifting each year on the Gregorian calendar.

9. Liechtenstein – 22 Public Holidays

This small European principality surprisingly offers one of the most generous holiday calendars in Europe. Christian feast days, national celebrations, and bank-only observances make up Liechtenstein’s 22 official holidays.

10. Cambodia – 21 Public Holidays

Cambodia rounds off the list with 21 holidays. The nation celebrates significant Buddhist and national events, including Khmer New Year and Pchum Ben. These festivals often extend into multi-day breaks — ideal for family reunions and travel.

Celebrating Culture, Faith, and Rest

From India’s vibrant diversity to Cambodia’s traditional spirit, these countries remind the world that holidays aren’t just about time off — they are a reflection of heritage, unity, and joy.