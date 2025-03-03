TG Inter Hall Tickets 2025 Released, Download from TSBIE Official Website

The Telangana State Board of Intermedia Education, TSBIE, has released the hall tickets for the Intermediate Public Examination, IPE2025. All registered students can download the hall tickets from the official website. Candidates will have to enter their SSC Hall ticket no. and their date of birth to download their respective hall tickets.

How to download Telangana Intermediate Hall Tickets 2025

Open the official website of TSBIE at tgbie.cgg.gov.in

Click on the links, "TS Inter 1st Year Hall Ticket 2025" or "TS Inter 2nd Year Hall Ticket 2025"

Enter the necessary details including roll number or registration number

Please go through the details present on the hall ticket and download it.

Take a printout of the same as it's important to carry your hall ticket to the exam hall.

The first Intermediate exams will be conducted in a single shift between 9 am and 12 noon. TS 1st year Inter exams will be conducted between March 5th and March 24th, 2025.

On the other hand, 2nd year Intermediate examinations will happen from March 6th and end on March 25th, 2025. Details mentioned on the hall tickets include name, roll number, exam center, and subject codes. Students need to remember that a valid ID proof is necessary alongside the hall ticket to be allowed entry into the exam hall.