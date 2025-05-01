Telangana SSC Results 2025: Full List of Top Toppers and Important Updates

The Telangana Board of Secondary Education declared the SSC Exam Results 2025 on April 30. This year, two students secured the top position by scoring an impressive 596 out of 600 marks.

Toppers List:

First Rank – 596 Marks

Nimma Anchitha (Kamareddy)

Sripa Kriti (Nizamabad)

Second Rank – 595 Marks

Samudrala Advaitha (Rangareddy)

Sripada Sai Srujana (Suryapet)

Third Rank – 594 Marks

Six students shared the third position:

Gandu Joshitha (Hyderabad)

Veerannagari Rajasree (Hyderabad)

S Ayush Innani (Hyderabad)

Gattupalli Srija (Rangareddy)

Mohammad Wasim Khwaja (Rangareddy)

A Sreema Reddy (Medchal)

Hyderabad students stood out prominently in the merit list, with three candidates securing the third rank from the city.

Overall Performance:

Out of 4,96,374 regular students who appeared for the SSC exams this year, an impressive 92.78% passed, marking an increase of 1.47% compared to last year’s pass percentage.

Revaluation and Supplementary Exams:

Students who wish to apply for re-verification of answer scripts must do so by May 15. Applications should be submitted along with a photocopy of the hall ticket and marks memo, duly signed by the school headmaster. The revaluation fee is ₹1,000 per subject.

The SSC Advanced Supplementary Examinations are scheduled from June 3 to June 13, and the last date to pay the exam fee is May 16.