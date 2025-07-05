SPPU BEd April 2025 Results Declared at unipune.ac.in; Check Now

The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has officially declared the results for the Bachelor of Education (General) (REV.2015) courses held during the April 2025 Summer Semester End Examinations. Students can now access their digital marksheets through the university’s official results portal: onlineresults.unipune.ac.in.

Results Declared for BEd General (REV.2015)

The results are available for:

Bachelor of Education (General) (REV.2015)

First Year BEd (General) (REV.2015)

These exams were conducted in April 2025, and students who appeared under the revised 2015 pattern can now download their provisional marksheets.

Additional April 2025 Results Released Earlier This Week

This update follows a major result announcement by SPPU on July 1, where the university published results for several UG and PG programmes including:

BBA

MBA

BCA

MSc

MPharma

In addition, reevaluation results for first-year BSc, BA, and BCom students were also uploaded. Results for Pharmacy semesters 1 to 4 were made available on the same day, offering comprehensive academic updates for a wide student base.

How to Check Your SPPU April 2025 Results Online

Follow these simple steps to access your result:

Go to onlineresults.unipune.ac.in

Select your course and exam (e.g., BEd General REV.2015)

Enter your seat number as mentioned in your hall ticket

Input your mother’s name exactly as registered with the university

Click "Show Result" to view and download your marksheet

Ensure all details are correctly entered to avoid errors in accessing your results.

What’s Next?

Students can now proceed with further admission processes, entrance exam preparation, or apply for reevaluation if required. Those still awaiting results for other courses are advised to regularly check the official website, as more results are expected to be released soon.

Stay tuned to unipune.ac.in for real-time updates on results, admission notices, and academic announcements.