School Holiday Today, September 9, in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram Due to Onam Pageantry

The Kerala government has announced a holiday for all schools within the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation limits on Tuesday, September 9, in view of the grand Onam pageantry marking the finale of the week-long celebrations. The order covers government, aided, and unaided schools in the city.

The colorful procession, which will start from Vellayambalam and conclude at East Fort, is expected to draw massive crowds. With over a thousand artistes and dozens of decorated floats taking part, heavy traffic is anticipated along the route.

To make up for the academic loss, the Director of General Education has directed that the missed working day will be compensated by holding classes on a Saturday later this month.