RULET 2025 Entrance Test Answer Key Out

The Rajasthan University Law Entrance Test (RULET) 2025 provisional answer key has been formally released by the University of Rajasthan. The solution key is currently available to test takers on the university's official website, uniraj.ac.in. Through this release, applicants can examine their answers and assess how well they performed on the May 25, 2025, exam.

Tomorrow, June 10, 2025, is the last day to submit complaints to the provisional answer key. To contest a response, go to the University of Rajasthan's Jaipur Department of Law. The assertion should be backed up by supporting documentation in the submission. On May 25, 2025, the RULET 2025 exam was held from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm. With a total score of 300 points, the test was designed as a single-shift exam with 150 multiple-choice questions. Candidates had two hours to complete the test.

The written exam, group discussion, and in-person interview are weighted at 300, 25, and 25 marks each, and together they constitute the 350 total score that will be used to determine the final RULET 2025 outcomes. We urge candidates to visit the University of Rajasthan's official website for additional relevant information to stay informed.

Steps to Download the RULET 2025 Answer Key

Go to uniraj.ac.in, Rajasthan University's official website.

On the homepage, click the RULET link.

To open the PDF file, select the answer key link.

Save a physical copy for future use after downloading the PDF.

We recommend that candidates maintain a hard copy of the downloaded answer key. The copy will be helpful for any future reference, especially if applicants want to contest their scores or raise issues after the results are announced. This stage guarantees openness and acts as a trustworthy document throughout the objection procedure.