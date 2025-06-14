Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd 2025 Results Out Today, June 14 – Check at predeledraj2025.in

The Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd 2025 result is expected to be announced anytime today, June 14, 2025, by Vardhman Mahaveer Open University. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website: predeledraj2025.in.

The entrance exam was held on June 1, 2025, in two shifts — from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM and 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM.

Answer Key Timeline:

Provisional Answer Key: Released on June 5

Objection Window: Until June 9

Final Answer Key: Released on June 12

How to Check Rajasthan BSTC Result 2025:

Go to predeledraj2025.in

Click on the “Rajasthan BSTC Result 2025” link on the homepage

Enter your Roll Number or Application Number

Click Submit

Your result will appear on the screen – download or print it for future use

Alternatively, you can check directly through this link:

🔗 https://predeledraj2025.in/BstC25/vcnt.php

Rajasthan BSTC Counselling Fee:

To participate in the counselling process, candidates must pay a registration fee of ₹3,000. This is mandatory for all applicants and must be paid on time.

Accepted Payment Methods:

E-Mitra Centers

Net Banking

Debit Card

Credit Card

UPI