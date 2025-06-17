Puducherry CM Seeks 25% Quota in All Courses at Pondicherry University

Puducherry Chief Minister N. Rangasamy has submitted a memorandum to Vice President and Pondicherry University Chancellor Jagdeep Dhankhar, requesting the implementation of a 25% reservation for residents of the Union Territory (UT) across all courses offered by the university.

In the memorandum dated June 15, 2025, Rangasamy emphasized that introducing this quota would align with the university’s founding vision of serving the educational aspirations of Puducherry residents. He described the move as essential to fulfilling longstanding regional expectations.

The Chief Minister recalled that a 25% reservation was first introduced in 1997 for eight courses and later expanded to 18. However, the quota currently does not extend to newly introduced or professional programs, despite multiple resolutions passed by the Legislative Assembly urging its application across all 64 courses.

"This denial has sown seeds of discontent in the minds of the youth of the Union Territory of Puducherry," the memorandum stated.

Rangasamy also noted that a three-member panel had recommended a uniform reservation policy, which was approved by both the university’s Academic Council and Executive Committee in 2013–14. Yet, the policy has not been implemented for newer courses, creating confusion and disappointment among local students.

He urged the Vice-President to take compassionate and immediate measures to ensure that the 25% reservation is extended to all current and future programs offered by the university.

The Chief Minister further cited similar policies at other premier institutions: the National Institute of Technology (NIT) in Karaikal reserves 50% of its seats for UT students, and JIPMER has maintained a 25% local quota since its inception in 1964.

Rangasamy argued that applying the quota would enhance access to higher education for local students and bring Pondicherry University in line with national standards. He stressed that reservations for Puducherry students in centrally-supported institutions is an established precedent, and called on the Chancellor to act promptly to fulfil these long-pending regional aspirations.