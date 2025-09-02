PUBDET Counselling 2025 Round 1 Registration Begins: Check Full Details

The much-anticipated Phase 1 counselling for PUBDET 2025 has officially kicked off. The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board has opened the counselling portal on wbjeeb.in starting today, September 2. Aspiring students now have until September 4 to register, choose their preferred subjects, and lock their selections.

There are a total of 733 seats up for grabs across BA and BSc honours courses at Presidency University, including options like Bengali, English, History, Life Sciences, Economics, Mathematics and more. The seat matrix is available on the official website to help candidates make informed choices.

The process involves filling in personal and academic details, paying a nominal counselling fee, and ranking your subject preferences. Candidates who miss locking in their selections will have their last saved choices considered final. The allotment results for this first round will be revealed on September 6, and successful candidates must accept their seats by paying the acceptance fee followed by completion of admission formalities between September 6 and 8.

If a candidate misses out or is not satisfied with the first allotment, a second counselling round is scheduled. That result will be announced on September 10.

This is a critical phase for PUBDET qualified candidates, especially because seats are limited and the counselling window is short. Any hesitation or delay can cost an opportunity at one of India’s leading universities.