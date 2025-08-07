PPU Admission 2025: BA-LLB & LLB Applications Open from August 7

The university has released an official notification detailing the admission process for its five-year BA-LLB and three-year LLB programs. With a stringent timeline in place, aspiring candidates must act quickly to secure their seats.

Key Admission Dates:

Application Start Date: August 7, 2025

Application Deadline: August 18, 2025

Correction Window: August 19, 2025

Final Merit List Release: August 21, 2025

Admission Deadline: August 25, 2025

Candidates are urged to keep all necessary documents ready and complete their applications within the stipulated time to avoid last-minute issues.

Eligibility Criteria:

BA-LLB (5-Year Integrated Course):

Candidates must have passed their Intermediate (Class 12) examination from a recognized board.

LLB (3-Year Program):

Applicants must hold a graduate degree in any discipline from a recognized university.

Application Fee Structure:

General, BC-1, BC-2 Categories: ₹1,500

SC/ST Categories: ₹1,000

Fees must be paid online during the application process. No refund will be issued in case of disqualification.

Selection Process & Reservation Rules:

Admissions will strictly adhere to the Bihar government’s reservation policy.