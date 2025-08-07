PPU Admission 2025: BA-LLB & LLB Applications Open from August 7
The university has released an official notification detailing the admission process for its five-year BA-LLB and three-year LLB programs. With a stringent timeline in place, aspiring candidates must act quickly to secure their seats.
Key Admission Dates:
- Application Start Date: August 7, 2025
- Application Deadline: August 18, 2025
- Correction Window: August 19, 2025
- Final Merit List Release: August 21, 2025
- Admission Deadline: August 25, 2025
Candidates are urged to keep all necessary documents ready and complete their applications within the stipulated time to avoid last-minute issues.
Eligibility Criteria:
- BA-LLB (5-Year Integrated Course):
- Candidates must have passed their Intermediate (Class 12) examination from a recognized board.
- LLB (3-Year Program):
- Applicants must hold a graduate degree in any discipline from a recognized university.
Application Fee Structure:
- General, BC-1, BC-2 Categories: ₹1,500
- SC/ST Categories: ₹1,000
Fees must be paid online during the application process. No refund will be issued in case of disqualification.
Selection Process & Reservation Rules:
Admissions will strictly adhere to the Bihar government’s reservation policy.
- The merit list will be prepared based on:
- Intermediate marks (for BA-LLB)
- Graduation scores (for LLB)
- Applicable reservation categories.