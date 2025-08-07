PPU Admission 2025: BA-LLB & LLB Applications Open from August 7

Aug 07, 2025, 12:28 IST
The university has released an official notification detailing the admission process for its five-year BA-LLB and three-year LLB programs. With a stringent timeline in place, aspiring candidates must act quickly to secure their seats.

Key Admission Dates:

  • Application Start Date: August 7, 2025
  • Application Deadline: August 18, 2025
  • Correction Window: August 19, 2025
  • Final Merit List Release: August 21, 2025
  • Admission Deadline: August 25, 2025

Candidates are urged to keep all necessary documents ready and complete their applications within the stipulated time to avoid last-minute issues.

Eligibility Criteria:

  • BA-LLB (5-Year Integrated Course):
  • Candidates must have passed their Intermediate (Class 12) examination from a recognized board.
  • LLB (3-Year Program):
  • Applicants must hold a graduate degree in any discipline from a recognized university.

Application Fee Structure:

  • General, BC-1, BC-2 Categories: ₹1,500
  • SC/ST Categories: ₹1,000

Fees must be paid online during the application process. No refund will be issued in case of disqualification.

Selection Process & Reservation Rules:

Admissions will strictly adhere to the Bihar government’s reservation policy.

  • The merit list will be prepared based on:
  • Intermediate marks (for BA-LLB)
  • Graduation scores (for LLB)
  • Applicable reservation categories. 

