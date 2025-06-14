The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the final answer key for NEET UG 2025, the entrance exam for undergraduate medical courses. Following the previously announced schedule, the National Testing Agency (NTA) declared the NEET UG results today, which candidates can now access at neet.nta.ac.in.

The final answer key that was released will be crucial to check the score, and those who qualified will be eligible for centralized MBBS counseling. Not just for MBBS, counseling will happen for BDS and AYUSH courses as well. The scorecard will provide important details, including subject-wise marks, overall score, percentile, and qualifying status.

NEET UG 2025 Results: Check Steps to Download Result