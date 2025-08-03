NEET PG 2025 Exam Today, August 3: Over Two Lakh Candidates to Appear Nationwide

The much-anticipated NEET PG 2025 exam will be held across India today in a single shift, marking a crucial step for thousands of medical graduates aiming to secure postgraduate seats in institutions nationwide.

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will conduct the computer-based test from 9:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at multiple centres under stringent guidelines. Candidates were instructed to report between 7:00 a.m. and 8:30 a.m., as late entry beyond the gate closing time will not be permitted. Access to the login system began at 8:45 a.m., with candidates required to remain seated throughout the examination duration.

The NEET PG serves as the gateway for admission into MD, MS, PG Diploma, post-MBBS DNB, six-year DrNB programmes, and NBEMS diploma courses. With more than two lakh aspirants expected to sit for the exam this year, it remains one of the most competitive medical entrance tests in the country.

Strict documentation protocols are in place. Examinees must carry a printed copy of the NEET PG 2025 admit card with a barcode or QR code, along with a photocopy of permanent or provisional registration from MCI, SMC, or NMC. Authorities will collect the registration copy at the venue.

In addition, an original and valid photo ID—such as a PAN Card, Driving License, Voter ID, Passport, or Aadhaar Card with photograph—is mandatory. If candidates bring an e-Aadhaar, it must be a high-resolution colour printout with a clearly identifiable photo. PwD candidates must also present a valid disability certificate issued by a competent authority.

Originally scheduled for June 15, NEET PG 2025 was postponed following a request by NBEMS to the Supreme Court for more time to address logistical and security challenges. On June 3, the board formally sought an extension, citing the need to upgrade testing infrastructure. The Apex Court approved the rescheduled date of August 3 after reviewing the operational concerns.

August 3, Today's exam is expected to proceed under high surveillance and standardized procedures to ensure fairness and transparency.