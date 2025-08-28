NCVT ITI Result 2025: Step-by-Step Guide to Check Your Marks

The National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT) has officially declared the NCVT ITI Result 2025. Candidates who appeared for the ITI exams held from July 28 to August 20, 2025, can now check and download their results online from the official website: skillindiadigital.gov.in.

How to Check NCVT ITI Results 2025

Follow these simple steps to view your NCVT ITI result:

Visit the official website: skillindiadigital.gov.in

Click on the “NCVT ITI Results 2025” link.

Enter your roll number and other required details.

Click on Submit.

Your NCVT ITI result PDF will appear on the screen.

Download and save the PDF for future reference.

Details Mentioned on NCVT ITI Marksheet 2025

The NCVT ITI marksheet includes the following information:

Student Name

Register Number

Name of Course

Course/Subject Code

Course/Subject Name

Marks Obtained

Total Marks

Maximum Marks

Result Status

Result Date

Candidates are advised to download their results and keep a copy for official purposes. For any discrepancies, students can contact the NCVT authorities through their official website.