NCERT Seizes ₹20 Crore Worth of Fake Textbooks: How to Spot a Pirated Copy

Taking serious note of the growing menace of pirated textbooks, the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has implemented several measures to curb the sale and distribution of counterfeit books.

Over the past 14 months, NCERT, in collaboration with the Uttar Pradesh Police, has seized over five lakh pirated textbooks along with significant quantities of printing equipment and raw materials, collectively valued at ₹20 crore.

So far, 29 FIRs have been registered against various warehouse owners, printers, and sellers involved in the illegal network responsible for manufacturing and distributing fake textbooks.

In a recent operation, over 1.5 lakh pirated NCERT textbooks worth ₹2 crore were seized from a warehouse in Muzaffarnagar. Authorities also recovered a truck carrying two cars, and eight individuals were arrested during the raid.

To address the issue more effectively, NCERT has mandated a notable improvement in the quality of paper and printing. It has also ensured timely printing and adequate availability of textbooks in the market, along with stricter oversight of manufacturers, printers, and distributors.

Additionally, NCERT is working to make its textbooks more accessible by offering them on e-commerce platforms at reasonable prices with no delivery charges.

In a related crackdown, action was also taken against a paper mill in Kashipur found producing counterfeit NCERT watermarked paper.

To safeguard its intellectual property and protect students’ academic interests, NCERT is collaborating with IIT Kanpur to develop a tech-driven anti-piracy solution.

How to Identify a Pirated NCERT Textbook: