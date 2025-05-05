Meghalaya Board HSSLC Result 2025 Out Now: Direct Link, How to Check

The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has officially declared the MBOSE HSSLC Result 2025 today, May 5. Students who appeared for the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) exams can now check their results online through the official websites — mbose.in and megresults.nic.in.

To access the result, candidates must enter their roll number as mentioned on their admit card. Please note that the online results are provisional. Students are advised to collect their original mark sheets from their respective schools.

MBOSE HSSLC Result 2025: Key Details

Exam Name: MBOSE HSSLC 2025

Result Date: 5th May 2025

Result Time:10:00 AM

Official Websitesmbose.in, megresults.nic.in