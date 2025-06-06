Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2025: First Merit List Released at mahafyjcadmissions.in

The School Education and Sports Department of Maharashtra has officially released the First-Year Junior College (FYJC) Admission 2025 First Merit List today, June 6, 2025. Students aspiring to get admission into Class 11 can now access the merit list on the official portal — mahafyjcadmissions. in. This initial merit list includes the names of students who secured marks between 400 and 500.

Key Details of FYJC Admissions 2025

The FYJC Admission 2025 process is being conducted by the School Education and Sports Department, Maharashtra for the academic year 2025-26. The admission is carried out through the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) and covers major regions including Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, Kolhapur, Amravati, Latur, and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar.

How to Check the FYJC Merit List 2025

Students who have applied for FYJC Class 11 admissions can follow these steps to check the merit list:

Visit the official website: mahafyjcadmissions.in

Click on the ‘Login’ button

Enter your login credentials – Log In ID and Password

Solve the captcha and click ‘Log in’

On the homepage, go to the ‘FYJC Merit List 2025’ section

Select the Provisional Merit List relevant to your region

Check your details and admission status

Download and save a copy for future reference

What to Do After Checking the Merit List?

Students are advised to carefully review all the details in the provisional merit list. If there are any errors in the name, marks, rank, or admission status, they must object to the ‘Grievance Redressal’ section available in their student login portal.

The last date to submit objections is June 7, 2025. Once all objections are reviewed, the department will publish a revised final merit list.

For the latest updates on FYJC Admissions 2025, students should regularly visit the official website and stay informed about further rounds and document verification processes.