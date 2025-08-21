Maharashtra Engineering FE 2025: CAP Round 3 Seat Allotment List Out Today at fe2025.mahacet.org

The State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET), Maharashtra will release the Maharashtra First Year Engineering (FE) Centralized Admission Process (CAP) Round 3 Seat Allotment List 2025 today, August 21, 2025. Students who registered for the counselling process can check their allotment status on the official website — fe2025.mahacet.org.

Candidates who are allotted seats must report to their respective institutions between August 22 and August 25, 2025 to confirm their admission.

Key Details

The CAP Round 3 list will decide admissions to the first year of undergraduate B.E. and B.Tech programs in Maharashtra for the academic session 2025-26. Admissions are being carried out through the Centralized Admission Process (CAP) under the supervision of the State CET Cell, Maharashtra.

Eligibility for admission is based on MHT CET or JEE Main Paper 1 scores, along with passing the Maharashtra HSC Class 12th exam or its equivalent. The counselling process for Maharashtra Engineering FE 2025 began after the MHT CET results were declared on June 16, 2025.

How to Check Maharashtra FE CAP Round 3 Allotment List 2025

Students can follow these steps to check their seat allotment status:

Visit the official website at fe2025.mahacet.org.

On the homepage, go to the ‘Important Links’ section and click on “Check Provisional Allotment Status (CAP Round-III)”.

Enter your Application ID and Date of Birth in the login window.

Click on Submit.

The allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Save and download the page for future reference.

Students are advised to complete reporting formalities on time to avoid cancellation of their allotted seats.