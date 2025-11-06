KUHS Result 2025 Out at Official Site: Check Steps to Download

The Kerala University of Health Sciences (KUHS) has officially released its examination results for 2025, covering various undergraduate and postgraduate programs. Students who appeared for semester and annual exams in courses such as BAMS, BHMS, B.Pharm, M.Pharm, B.Sc Nursing, MBBS, and others can now check their marks online through the university’s official website, kuhs.ac.in.

According to the latest announcement, the results include regular, supplementary, and re-evaluation outcomes for several programs. The fresh evaluation result of the Fourth Semester B.Sc Nursing degree examination has also been made available.

How to Check KUHS Result 2025

Visit the official website — kuhs.ac.in.

Click on the ‘Results’ or ‘Examination Results’ section on the homepage.

Choose your course and semester or year from the available list.

Enter your registration number or roll number in the required field.

Click Submit to view your result on the screen.

Download and print your result for future reference.

The online marksheet includes important details such as the student’s name, roll number, course name, subject-wise marks, total marks, grade, and overall pass/fail status. Students are advised to carefully review these details to ensure accuracy.