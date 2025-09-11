KCET 2025 Round 3 Final Allotment Result Released: Check Now

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has officially released the KCET 2025 Round 3 final allotment results. Earlier, the provisional results for round 3 were published, and candidates with grievances had the opportunity to submit them by 11:00 AM on September 11, 2025.

Candidates can now check their KCET 2025 Round 3 final allotment using their CET number and date of birth on the official KEA website: cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Those who have been allotted seats in Round 3 must report to their respective colleges to complete the admission process.

How to Check KCET 2025 Round 3 Final Allotment Result

Follow these simple steps to download your KCET 2025 Round 3 final seat allotment result:

Visit the official KEA website: cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Click on the KCET 2025 Round 3 Final Allotment Result link

Login using your CET number and date of birth

The Round 3 seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen

Download and save the allotment order for future reference

Stay updated and ensure timely reporting to your allotted college to secure your admission.