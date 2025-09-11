KCET 2025 Round 3 Final Allotment Result Released: Check Now
The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has officially released the KCET 2025 Round 3 final allotment results. Earlier, the provisional results for round 3 were published, and candidates with grievances had the opportunity to submit them by 11:00 AM on September 11, 2025.
Candidates can now check their KCET 2025 Round 3 final allotment using their CET number and date of birth on the official KEA website: cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.
Those who have been allotted seats in Round 3 must report to their respective colleges to complete the admission process.
How to Check KCET 2025 Round 3 Final Allotment Result
Follow these simple steps to download your KCET 2025 Round 3 final seat allotment result:
- Visit the official KEA website: cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
- Click on the KCET 2025 Round 3 Final Allotment Result link
- Login using your CET number and date of birth
- The Round 3 seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen
- Download and save the allotment order for future reference
Stay updated and ensure timely reporting to your allotted college to secure your admission.