KCET 2025 Round 3 Final Allotment Result Released: Check Now

Sep 11, 2025, 17:42 IST
- Sakshi Post

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has officially released the KCET 2025 Round 3 final allotment results. Earlier, the provisional results for round 3 were published, and candidates with grievances had the opportunity to submit them by 11:00 AM on September 11, 2025.

Candidates can now check their KCET 2025 Round 3 final allotment using their CET number and date of birth on the official KEA website: cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Those who have been allotted seats in Round 3 must report to their respective colleges to complete the admission process.

How to Check KCET 2025 Round 3 Final Allotment Result

Follow these simple steps to download your KCET 2025 Round 3 final seat allotment result:

  • Visit the official KEA website: cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
  • Click on the KCET 2025 Round 3 Final Allotment Result link
  • Login using your CET number and date of birth
  • The Round 3 seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen
  • Download and save the allotment order for future reference

Stay updated and ensure timely reporting to your allotted college to secure your admission.


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Tags: 
KCET 2025
Kerala
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