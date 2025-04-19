JEE Main 2025 Toppers List: 24 Students Achieve 100 Percentile, Check Full List!

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the JEE Main 2025 Session 2 results for Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.) on jeemain.nta.nic.in. The examination, conducted across 531 centres in 300 cities, including 15 international locations, saw participation from over 14.75 lakh unique candidates across both sessions.

For candidates who appeared in both January and April, the best NTA score was considered for ranking.

24 Students Score a Perfect 100 Percentile

This year, 24 students achieved the highest possible NTA score of 100 percentile, highlighting the stiff competition among India’s top engineering aspirants.

Rajasthan led the list with 7 toppers

Followed by Maharashtra, Telangana, and Uttar Pradesh (3 each)

West Bengal produced 2 toppers

Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Gujarat, and Delhi also made notable contributions

Two female candidates stood out:

Devdutta Majhi from West Bengal

Sai Manogna Guthikonda from Andhra Pradesh

Full List of 100 Percentile Scorers (Paper 1 - B.E./B.Tech.)

MD Anas – Rajasthan

Ayush Singhal – Rajasthan

Archisman Nandy – West Bengal

Devdutta Majhi – West Bengal (Female)

Aayush Ravi Chaudhari – Maharashtra

Lakshya Sharma – Rajasthan

Kushagra Gupta – Karnataka

Harssh A Gupta – Telangana

Aadit Prakash Bhagade – Gujarat

Daksh – Delhi

Harsh Jha – Delhi

Rajit Gupta – Rajasthan

Shreyas Lohiya – Uttar Pradesh

Saksham Jindal – Rajasthan

Saurav – Uttar Pradesh

Vangala Ajay Reddy – Telangana

Sanidhya Saraf – Maharashtra

Vishad Jain – Maharashtra

Arnav Singh – Rajasthan

Shiven Vikas Toshniwal – Gujarat

Kushagra Baingaha – Uttar Pradesh

Sai Manogna Guthikonda – Andhra Pradesh (Female)

Om Prakash Behera – Rajasthan

Bani Brata Majee – Telangana

JEE Advanced 2025 Cut-Off Percentiles (Category-Wise)

The NTA has also released the qualifying percentile scores required to appear for JEE (Advanced) 2025:

General (UR-ALL): 93.1023262 – 100

General-PwBD: 90.0079349 – 93.0950208

EWS: 80.3830119 – 93.0950208

OBC-NCL: 79.4313582 – 93.0950208

SC: 61.1526933 – 93.0950208

ST: 47.9026465 – 93.0950208

Total eligible candidates by category:

UR-ALL: 97,321

UR-PwBD: 3,950

EWS: 25,009

OBC-NCL: 67,614

SC: 37,519

ST: 18,823

What’s Next?

Students can log in at jeemain.nta.nic.in using their application number and date of birth to:

Check their results

Download the official scorecard

The results for Paper 2A (B.Arch.) and 2B (B.Planning) will be announced separately.

Candidates who cleared the cut-off are now eligible for JEE Advanced 2025, the gateway to IIT admissions. It’s time to start preparing for the next big challenge!