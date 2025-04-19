JEE Main 2025 Toppers List: 24 Students Achieve 100 Percentile, Check Full List!
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the JEE Main 2025 Session 2 results for Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.) on jeemain.nta.nic.in. The examination, conducted across 531 centres in 300 cities, including 15 international locations, saw participation from over 14.75 lakh unique candidates across both sessions.
For candidates who appeared in both January and April, the best NTA score was considered for ranking.
24 Students Score a Perfect 100 Percentile
This year, 24 students achieved the highest possible NTA score of 100 percentile, highlighting the stiff competition among India’s top engineering aspirants.
- Rajasthan led the list with 7 toppers
- Followed by Maharashtra, Telangana, and Uttar Pradesh (3 each)
- West Bengal produced 2 toppers
- Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Gujarat, and Delhi also made notable contributions
Two female candidates stood out:
Devdutta Majhi from West Bengal
Sai Manogna Guthikonda from Andhra Pradesh
Full List of 100 Percentile Scorers (Paper 1 - B.E./B.Tech.)
- MD Anas – Rajasthan
- Ayush Singhal – Rajasthan
- Archisman Nandy – West Bengal
- Devdutta Majhi – West Bengal (Female)
- Aayush Ravi Chaudhari – Maharashtra
- Lakshya Sharma – Rajasthan
- Kushagra Gupta – Karnataka
- Harssh A Gupta – Telangana
- Aadit Prakash Bhagade – Gujarat
- Daksh – Delhi
- Harsh Jha – Delhi
- Rajit Gupta – Rajasthan
- Shreyas Lohiya – Uttar Pradesh
- Saksham Jindal – Rajasthan
- Saurav – Uttar Pradesh
- Vangala Ajay Reddy – Telangana
- Sanidhya Saraf – Maharashtra
- Vishad Jain – Maharashtra
- Arnav Singh – Rajasthan
- Shiven Vikas Toshniwal – Gujarat
- Kushagra Baingaha – Uttar Pradesh
- Sai Manogna Guthikonda – Andhra Pradesh (Female)
- Om Prakash Behera – Rajasthan
- Bani Brata Majee – Telangana
JEE Advanced 2025 Cut-Off Percentiles (Category-Wise)
The NTA has also released the qualifying percentile scores required to appear for JEE (Advanced) 2025:
- General (UR-ALL): 93.1023262 – 100
- General-PwBD: 90.0079349 – 93.0950208
- EWS: 80.3830119 – 93.0950208
- OBC-NCL: 79.4313582 – 93.0950208
- SC: 61.1526933 – 93.0950208
- ST: 47.9026465 – 93.0950208
- Total eligible candidates by category:
- UR-ALL: 97,321
- UR-PwBD: 3,950
- EWS: 25,009
- OBC-NCL: 67,614
- SC: 37,519
- ST: 18,823
What’s Next?
Students can log in at jeemain.nta.nic.in using their application number and date of birth to:
- Check their results
- Download the official scorecard
The results for Paper 2A (B.Arch.) and 2B (B.Planning) will be announced separately.
Candidates who cleared the cut-off are now eligible for JEE Advanced 2025, the gateway to IIT admissions. It’s time to start preparing for the next big challenge!