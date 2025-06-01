Jawahar Navodaya JNVST Class 6 Admission 2026-27: Apply by July 29

The Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti has announced the admission notification for the academic year 2026-27. Admissions are open for Class 6 in 654 JNV schools across India, Applications are being accepted online until July 29, 2025.

Who Can Apply?

Students who have completed Class 5 or are currently studying in Class 5 are eligible to apply. The age criteria specify that candidates should be born between May 1, 2014, and July 31, 2016. Applicants must be residents of the district where they apply and must be studying in a school located in the same district.

Free Residential Education

JNVs offer completely free education, including accommodation, food, uniforms, and textbooks. Students only need to pay a monthly contribution of Rs. 600 to the Vidya Vikas Nidhi fund. However, students from SC, ST, female candidates, and children from Below Poverty Line (BPL) families are exempted from this fee. Children of government employees have to pay Rs. 1,500 monthly.

Entrance Exam Details

The JNV Selection Test consists of 80 multiple-choice questions worth 100 marks:

Mental Ability Test: 40 questions, 50 marks

Arithmetic Test: 20 questions, 25 marks

Language Test: 20 questions, 25 marks

The exam duration is two hours.

Reservation and Selection Process

Priority is given to rural students, with 75% of seats reserved for them. Additionally, one-third of total seats are reserved for girls to encourage female participation. The final merit list is prepared at the district level based on exam scores, reservation quotas, and seat availability. Only students from the same district as the JNV can apply.

How to Apply

Applications are accepted online through the official website:cbseitms.rcil.gov.in/nvs/. Applicants need to upload the following documents:

Birth certificate

Residence certificate

School certificate for Class 5

Photos and signatures of student and parent

Other relevant certificates (income, caste, etc.)

Important Dates

Online application start date: May 30, 2025

Application deadline: July 29, 2025

Exam date for plain areas: December 13, 2025

Exam date for hilly/tribal areas: April 11, 2026

This opportunity provides quality education and all-round development for rural and underprivileged students in Telugu states and across India.