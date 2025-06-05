IGNOU TEE June 2025 Admit Cards Out: Download Here, Exams from June 12 to July 19

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the admit cards for the June 2025 Term-End Examinations (TEE). Students enrolled in both Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and online programmes can now download their hall tickets from the official portal: ignou.samarth.edu.in.

Who Can Download the Admit Card?

Only those students who have successfully submitted their examination forms are eligible to download the hall ticket. A printed copy of the admit card is mandatory for entry into the exam hall. Students must also carry a valid photo ID.

How to Download the IGNOU June 2025 Admit Card:

Go to ignou.samarth.edu.in

Log in using your 10-digit enrolment number and password

Click on the ‘Hall Admit Card’ under the Examination tab

Select ‘View’ to download and print your hall ticket

Details on the Admit Card:

Student’s Name

Enrolment Number

Exam Centre Code and Address

Course Codes

Exam Dates and Time Slots

Updated Exam Dates:

The exams were originally set to begin on June 2, but have now been rescheduled to start from June 12 and continue till July 19, 2025, due to administrative and technical reasons.

Exam Timings:

Morning Session: 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM

Evening Session: 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM

This revised schedule applies to all IGNOU programmes across India. Students are advised to regularly check the official IGNOU website for any updates or changes.

Important: Carry both your printed hall ticket and a valid photo ID to the exam centre. Without these, you will not be allowed to enter.