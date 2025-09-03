ICAI Exams 2025 Postponed in Punjab and Jammu Due to Heavy Rainfall and Floods

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the postponement of the Chartered Accountants Final and Intermediate Examinations 2025 in select cities of Punjab and Jammu. Candidates can check the official notice on ICAI’s website icai.org.

The exams, originally scheduled for September 3 and 4, 2025, have been postponed in the following locations: Amritsar, Bathinda, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Mandi, Gobindgarh, Pathankot, Patiala, Sangrur, and Jammu City. The decision comes in the wake of continuous heavy rainfall and flooding in these areas.

ICAI has clarified that all other instructions and details shared in its Important Announcement dated May 30, 2025, remain unchanged.

The revised schedule for the CA Exams 2025 is as follows:

Final Course Exam

Group 1: September 3, 6, and 8, 2025

Group 2: September 10, 12, and 14, 2025

Intermediate Course Exam

Group 1: September 4, 7, and 9, 2025

Group 2: September 11, 13, and 15, 2025

Important Exam Details:

Paper 6 of the Final Examination is 4 hours long, while all other papers are 3 hours.

Candidates will receive 15 extra minutes to read the question papers.

For more updates and details, candidates are advised to visit the official ICAI website.