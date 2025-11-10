HTET Result 2025 Declared: Check Haryana TET Results for PRT, TGT, and PGT at bseh.org.in

The Board of Secondary Education, Haryana (BSEH) has officially released the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) 2025 results for all three levels — Primary Teacher (PRT), Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT), and Post Graduate Teacher (PGT).

As per the latest notification, the HTET 2025 result links are now active on the official website — bseh.org.in. Separate result links have been provided for Level 1 (PRT), Level 2 (TGT), and Level 3 (PGT), allowing candidates to easily access their respective results.

How to Check HTET Result 2025

Candidates can follow the below steps to download their HTET 2025 scorecard:

Visit the official website — bseh.org.in or bsehhtet.com.

or Click on the ‘HTET Result 2025’ link available on the homepage.

Select your respective level — PRT, TGT, or PGT.

Enter your registration number and date of birth to log in.

View and download your HTET 2025 scorecard for future use.

The HTET examination serves as a key qualifying test for individuals aspiring to become teachers in government and recognized private schools across Haryana. Conducted annually by BSEH, the exam assesses candidates’ teaching aptitude, subject expertise, and educational understanding, which are essential criteria for teacher recruitment in the state.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official BSEH website for updates and detailed information related to the HTET 2025 result and certificate issuance.

Official Website: www.bseh.org.in