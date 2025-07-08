Himachal Pradesh University Website Hacked with Anti-India Messages; Cyber Crime Unit Investigating

The official website of Himachal Pradesh University was hacked on Monday, displaying anti-India messages along with an image of the national flag being set on fire, police said.

According to senior officials, two cyber commandos from the Himachal Pradesh Police will visit the university on Tuesday to investigate the breach and trace those responsible. The homepage of the site carried threatening and derogatory content against the country, reportedly posted by unidentified individuals.

University authorities quickly took down the website upon noticing the offensive content and alerted a Delhi-based IT firm to look into the matter.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of State CID Cyber Crime, Mohit Chawla, confirmed the incident. He noted that although the university has not filed a formal complaint yet, an investigation is already underway to determine the source of the cyberattack.

DIG Chawla urged all government and private institutions to remain alert and report any suspicious online activity promptly. He added that cyber attacks have increased notably since the launch of Operation Sindoor.