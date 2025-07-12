GSEB HSC Science Supplementary Result 2025 Declared; How to Check

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has declared the HSC Science supplementary exam result for the year 2025. All those students who appeared in the exam can now view their results on the official website gseb.org.

Major Points of the Result

A total of 19,251 students had enrolled for the exam, and 16,789 of them had appeared for the test.

6,978 students passed the test with a passing percentage of 41.56%.

Pass percentage also differs among the various groups, with Group A at 46.32%, Group B at 40.47%, and Group AB at 37.50%.

How to Check the Result

Students can check their results following these steps:

Go to the GSEB website: Visit gseb.org the official website of the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board.

the official website of the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board. Click on the result link: Find the link to the HSC Science supplementary result on the homepage and click on it.

Enter login details: Enter the necessary login credentials to access the result.

View and download the result: After the result appears, students can view and download it for future use.

Alternative Method to Check the Result

The students can also check their marks by submitting their seat number to the WhatsApp number 6357300971.

Next Steps

The board will release details regarding the allotment of mark sheets, certificates, and S.R. school-wise later on. Schools will have to download a circular with post-exam verification, document verification, and other procedure instructions from the board's website.

Important Note

Students, parents, and school principals are requested to note the steps to be taken after the result announcement. For further updates and information, candidates may check the official website of GSEB.

