GATE 2026 Registration Extended: Apply Without Late Fee by October 6

Good news for aspiring engineers! The GATE 2026 registration deadline without a late fee has been extended. According to the official notification, candidates can now submit their applications for GATE 2026 without a late fee until October 6, 2025.

Those who haven’t applied yet can complete their registration through the official website: gate2026.iitg.ac.in.

Earlier, the last date to register without a late fee was September 28, 2025. With the extension, candidates now have extra time to apply. After this window closes, applicants can still submit their GATE 2026 application with a late fee until October 9, 2025.

GATE 2026 Revised Schedule

Opening of Online Application (GOAPS): August 25–28, 2025

Regular Registration (Without Late Fee): September 25–October 6, 2025

Extended Registration (With Late Fee): October 6–9, 2025

How to Apply for GATE 2026

Visit the official GATE 2026 website ; gate2026.iitg.ac.in

Click on the application portal.

Enter all required personal and academic details.

Fill out the application form carefully.

Upload all necessary documents.

Submit the application fee.

Save the form and click on Submit.

Make sure to complete your registration before the deadline to avoid last-minute hassles!