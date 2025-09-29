GATE 2026 Registration Extended: Apply Without Late Fee by October 6

Sep 29, 2025, 12:04 IST
- Sakshi Post

Good news for aspiring engineers! The GATE 2026 registration deadline without a late fee has been extended. According to the official notification, candidates can now submit their applications for GATE 2026 without a late fee until October 6, 2025.

Those who haven’t applied yet can complete their registration through the official website: gate2026.iitg.ac.in.

Earlier, the last date to register without a late fee was September 28, 2025. With the extension, candidates now have extra time to apply. After this window closes, applicants can still submit their GATE 2026 application with a late fee until October 9, 2025.

GATE 2026 Revised Schedule

  • Opening of Online Application (GOAPS): August 25–28, 2025
  • Regular Registration (Without Late Fee): September 25–October 6, 2025
  • Extended Registration (With Late Fee): October 6–9, 2025

How to Apply for GATE 2026

  • Visit the official GATE 2026 websitegate2026.iitg.ac.in
  • Click on the application portal.
  • Enter all required personal and academic details.
  • Fill out the application form carefully.
  • Upload all necessary documents.
  • Submit the application fee.
  • Save the form and click on Submit.

Make sure to complete your registration before the deadline to avoid last-minute hassles!


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GATE 2026
GATE Exam
GATE 2026 exam schedule
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