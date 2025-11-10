GATE 2026 Correction Window Closes Today: Edit Details at gate2026.iitg.ac.in

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati will close the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026 application correction window today, November 10, 2025. Candidates who wish to make any changes to their submitted GATE 2026 applications can visit the official GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS) portal at gate2026.iitg.ac.in before the deadline.

Applicants can modify important details such as name, category, exam paper, exam city, and educational qualifications. Once the correction window closes, no further edits will be accepted.

As per the schedule, the GATE 2026 admit card will be available for download from January 2, 2026, and the examination will be held on February 7, 8, 14, and 15, 2026.

GATE 2026: Key Highlights

Event Name: GATE 2026 Application Correction Deadline

Exam Name: Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE)

Conducting Body: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati

Academic Year: 2025–26

Official Website: gate2026.iitg.ac.in

gate2026.iitg.ac.in Application Portal: goaps.iitg.ac.in

goaps.iitg.ac.in Stream: Engineering

Engineering Exam Scale: National level

National level Level: Postgraduate

Postgraduate Exam Dates: February 7, 8, 14, and 15, 2026

February 7, 8, 14, and 15, 2026 Programme: MTech (Master’s in Technology)

MTech (Master’s in Technology) Total Papers: 30

Exam Shifts:

Forenoon: 9:30 AM – 12:30 PM

9:30 AM – 12:30 PM Afternoon: 2:30 PM – 5:30 PM

2:30 PM – 5:30 PM Login Credentials: Registration ID

Steps to Edit GATE 2026 Application Form

Follow these steps to make corrections in your GATE 2026 application:

Visit the official GOAPS portal at gate2026.iitg.ac.in

Log in using your Enrollment ID and Password

Select the fields you want to modify

Pay the correction fee (if applicable)

Review the edited details carefully before submitting

Download and save the confirmation page for reference

Candidates are strongly advised to review their details thoroughly before submission, as no further modifications will be allowed after the correction window closes.

For official updates and notifications, visit gate2026.iitg.ac.in.