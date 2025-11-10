GATE 2026 Correction Window Closes Today: Edit Details at gate2026.iitg.ac.in
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati will close the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026 application correction window today, November 10, 2025. Candidates who wish to make any changes to their submitted GATE 2026 applications can visit the official GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS) portal at gate2026.iitg.ac.in before the deadline.
Applicants can modify important details such as name, category, exam paper, exam city, and educational qualifications. Once the correction window closes, no further edits will be accepted.
As per the schedule, the GATE 2026 admit card will be available for download from January 2, 2026, and the examination will be held on February 7, 8, 14, and 15, 2026.
GATE 2026: Key Highlights
- Event Name: GATE 2026 Application Correction Deadline
- Exam Name: Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE)
- Conducting Body: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati
Academic Year: 2025–26
- Official Website: gate2026.iitg.ac.in
- Application Portal: goaps.iitg.ac.in
- Stream: Engineering
- Exam Scale: National level
- Level: Postgraduate
- Exam Dates: February 7, 8, 14, and 15, 2026
- Programme: MTech (Master’s in Technology)
- Total Papers: 30
Exam Shifts:
- Forenoon: 9:30 AM – 12:30 PM
- Afternoon: 2:30 PM – 5:30 PM
- Login Credentials: Registration ID
Steps to Edit GATE 2026 Application Form
Follow these steps to make corrections in your GATE 2026 application:
- Visit the official GOAPS portal at gate2026.iitg.ac.in
- Log in using your Enrollment ID and Password
- Select the fields you want to modify
- Pay the correction fee (if applicable)
- Review the edited details carefully before submitting
- Download and save the confirmation page for reference
Candidates are strongly advised to review their details thoroughly before submission, as no further modifications will be allowed after the correction window closes.
For official updates and notifications, visit gate2026.iitg.ac.in.