DU CUET 2025 Round 2 Cutoff Released: Official CSAS UG Portal Link and Steps to Download

The second round cutoff list was made public by Delhi University (DU) on Monday at ugadmission.uod.ac.in. Online allocation results are available to candidates who took the CUET 2025 test and upgraded for the CSAS UG 2025 Round 2.

Applicants can now view their assigned institution and course, as well as their rank and cutoff score for each course and college. The CSAS UG 2025 Round 1 cutoff was previously announced by DU on July 19. A candidate must pay the costs and show up at the designated college within the allocated time frame if they choose to accept the assigned seat.

The number of open seats for CSAS UG round three will be announced later by DU. Candidates have the option to upgrade if necessary. Candidates must take the actions listed below to view their CSAS round 2 allocation.