DTU BTech Registration 2025 for Odd Semesters Begins Today — Check Full Details

Delhi Technological University (DTU) has opened the online registration process for BTech odd semester courses today, July 11, 2025. Students enrolled in the 3rd, 5th, and 7th semesters of BTech can register from 3 PM onwards on the official website — reg.exam.dtu.ac.in.

For BDes students, the registration for the 3rd semester exam will begin at 3 PM on July 14.

Last Date for Registration:

All registrations (BTech and BDes) must be completed by 11:59 PM on July 25, 2025. No applications will be accepted after this deadline.

Important Instructions from DTU:

Before registration begins, students should check or reset their login password using their registered email ID on the portal.

During registration, there will not be any “Forgot Password” or Google login options, so reset credentials in advance.

This is the only registration round for the 2025–26 odd semester exams.

Late registrations will not be accepted under any circumstances.

Online registration of both core and elective courses is mandatory. Offline requests for course changes (add/drop) will not be allowed.

Students cannot register for higher-year courses if they haven’t cleared previous years:

For example, a 2nd-year backlog means no 3rd-year course registration.

Similarly, students in longer programs (over 3 years) must clear 2nd-year courses before registering for 4th-year ones.

Avoid repeating electives or core courses you’ve already completed or are scheduled to take in future semesters.

After registering, students can download and save a copy of their registration form. It may be required by the department later.