Dibrugarh University BEd CET Result 2025 Declared: Check Steps to Download

On July 18, 2025, Dibrugarh University formally announced the results of the Common Entrance Test (CET) 2025 for B.Ed. Through the university's official website, dibru.ac.in, candidates who took the entrance exam on July 12, 2025, can now view their scorecards online.

Students must enter their roll number and application number on the result portal to view the Dibrugarh University BEd CET 2025 Result.

Candidates may apply for admission to the university's NCTE-recognized B.Ed. program if they received 30.00 or higher on the entrance exam. For the academic year 2025–2026, this covers B.Ed. programs at the Department of Education as well as affiliated institutions and institutes under Dibrugarh University.

Steps to Check Dibrugarh University BEd CET Result 2025