DFCCIL Exam Intimation Slip 2025 Out, Admit Card on July 7 - Full Details Here

DFCCIL Exam City Intimation Slip 2025 Out, Admit Card to Be Released Soon – Check Full Details
The Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL) has released the Exam City Intimation Slip for its upcoming recruitment exams. Candidates can now check their assigned exam city at the official website – dfccil.com. This slip helps candidates plan their travel in advance.
The DFCCIL Admit Card 2025 will be released on July 7, 2025. It will be available on the same website.
DFCCIL Exam Schedule
Here’s the full exam schedule for July 10 and 11, 2025:
July 10, 2025
Executive (Signal & Telecommunication) – Shift 2
Reporting time: 11:00 AM
Gate closes: 12:00 PM
Exam: 12:30 PM to 2:00 PM
Executive (Civil) – Shift 3
Reporting time: 2:30 PM
Gate closes: 3:30 PM
Exam: 4:00 PM to 5:30 PM
July 11, 2025
Multi-Tasking Staff – Shift 1
Reporting time: 7:30 AM
Gate closes: 8:30 AM
Exam: 9:00 AM to 10:30 AM
Multi-Tasking Staff – Shift 2
Reporting time: 11:00 AM
Gate closes: 12:00 PM
Exam: 12:30 PM to 2:00 PM
Jr. Manager (Finance) & Executive (Electrical) – Shift 3
Reporting time: 2:30 PM
Gate closes: 3:30 PM
Exam: 4:00 PM to 5:30 PM
How to Download DFCCIL Admit Card 2025
Visit the official website: dfccil.com
Click on the “Career” section on the homepage
Look for the DFCCIL Admit Card 2025 link and click it
Enter your User ID and Password
Click on Submit
Your admit card will appear on the screen
Download it and take a printout for the exam
Keep checking the official website for more updates and important instructions.