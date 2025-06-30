DFCCIL Exam Intimation Slip 2025 Out, Admit Card on July 7 - Full Details Here

The Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL) has released the Exam City Intimation Slip for its upcoming recruitment exams. Candidates can now check their assigned exam city at the official website – dfccil.com. This slip helps candidates plan their travel in advance.

The DFCCIL Admit Card 2025 will be released on July 7, 2025. It will be available on the same website.

DFCCIL Exam Schedule

Here’s the full exam schedule for July 10 and 11, 2025:

July 10, 2025

Executive (Signal & Telecommunication) – Shift 2

Reporting time: 11:00 AM

Gate closes: 12:00 PM

Exam: 12:30 PM to 2:00 PM

Executive (Civil) – Shift 3

Reporting time: 2:30 PM

Gate closes: 3:30 PM

Exam: 4:00 PM to 5:30 PM

July 11, 2025

Multi-Tasking Staff – Shift 1

Reporting time: 7:30 AM

Gate closes: 8:30 AM

Exam: 9:00 AM to 10:30 AM

Multi-Tasking Staff – Shift 2

Reporting time: 11:00 AM

Gate closes: 12:00 PM

Exam: 12:30 PM to 2:00 PM

Jr. Manager (Finance) & Executive (Electrical) – Shift 3

Reporting time: 2:30 PM

Gate closes: 3:30 PM

Exam: 4:00 PM to 5:30 PM

How to Download DFCCIL Admit Card 2025

Visit the official website: dfccil.com

Click on the “Career” section on the homepage

Look for the DFCCIL Admit Card 2025 link and click it

Enter your User ID and Password

Click on Submit

Your admit card will appear on the screen

Download it and take a printout for the exam

Keep checking the official website for more updates and important instructions.