CUET UG Counselling 2025 Begins: University-Wise Updates, Admission Portals, and Expected Cut-Offs

The National Testing Agency (NTA) officially declared the CUET UG 2025 results on July 4, 2025. With over 11 lakh candidates appearing for the exam, CUET UG has once again emerged as India’s largest entrance test for undergraduate university admissions.

Following the result announcement, several top central universities — including Delhi University (DU), Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Allahabad University (AU), Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU), and others — have begun rolling out their CUET UG counselling schedules for undergraduate courses.

CUET UG Counselling 2025: Latest University-Wise Status

Delhi University (DU) has opened the CSAS UG Phase 1 and 2 registration, which will remain open until July 11. Students can apply through the DU UG admission portal: ugadmission.uod.ac.in.

has opened the CSAS UG Phase 1 and 2 registration, which will remain open until July 11. Students can apply through the DU UG admission portal: ugadmission.uod.ac.in. Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has activated its admission portal and is starting the counselling process this week via bhucuet.samarth.edu.in.

has activated its admission portal and is starting the counselling process this week via bhucuet.samarth.edu.in. Allahabad University (AU ) has announced a delay in the counselling process. A revised schedule is expected to be released soon. Students can check updates on allduniv.cuet.samarth.edu.in.

) has announced a delay in the counselling process. A revised schedule is expected to be released soon. Students can check updates on allduniv.cuet.samarth.edu.in. Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) is expected to begin its counselling registration this week. Candidates can apply at admission.jmi.ac.in.

is expected to begin its counselling registration this week. Candidates can apply at admission.jmi.ac.in. Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU) will soon open its Samarth portal for counselling registration. The process is expected to commence later this week.

will soon open its Samarth portal for counselling registration. The process is expected to commence later this week. Visva Bharati University is also gearing up for admissions, with the merit list likely to be released by the second week of July. The Samarth portal link for the same will be shared shortly.

CUET UG 2025: Expected Cut-Offs for Top Central Universities

Based on last year’s trends and this year’s high scores, here are the expected CUET UG 2025 cut-off ranges for top central universities:

Delhi University (DU)

B.Com (Hons): 760 to 800

B.A. (Hons) Economics: 750 to 780

B.Sc. (Hons) Physics: 730 to 770

B.A. (Hons) Political Science: 740 to 770

B.A. (Hons) Psychology: 740 to 780

Allahabad University (AU)

B.Com (Hons): 560 to 619

B.A. (Hons) Economics: 689 to 818

B.Sc. (Hons) Maths: 599 to 718

BCA: 620 to 817

B.A. LLB (Hons): 682 to 781

Banaras Hindu University (BHU)

B.Com (Hons): 646 to 652

B.Sc. (Hons) Chemistry: 552 to 578

B.Sc. (Hons) Maths: 545 to 583

What’s Next for CUET UG Aspirants?

Candidates are advised to regularly check their respective university portals and complete the registration process within the stipulated deadlines. With counselling schedules rolling out at a rapid pace, staying updated is crucial for securing a seat in the desired course and college.